Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 24-30. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Under the Dome," CBS, 13.53 million.

2. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.23 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 8.37 million.

4. NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Chicago vs. Boston, NBC, 8.16 million.

5. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 8.15 million.

6. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 9:30 p.m.), CBS, 7.35 million.

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.17 million.

8. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.65 million.

9. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.56 million.

10. "Big Brother 15" (Wednesday), CBS, 6.51 million.

11. "Person of Interest," CBS, 6.49 million.

12. "Master Chef" (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), Fox, 6.21 million.

13. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 6.17 million.

14. "Dateline NBC," NBC, 6.1 million.

15. "Ann Curry Reports," NBC, 6.02 million.

16. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 5.96 million.

17. "Big Brother 15" (Sunday), CBS, 5.81 million.

18. "Criminal Minds" (Wednesday, 10 p.m.), CBS, 5.68 million

19. "Master Chef" (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), Fox, 5.57 million.

20. "Hell's Kitchen," 5.54 million, Fox.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.