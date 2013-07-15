TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has appeared many times on late-night TV, including "Saturday Night Live." Now he has scored his first gig on a sitcom.

His office on Monday confirmed a report in The Huffington Post that the Republican governor will appear as himself on an episode this fall of the new NBC comedy "The Michael J. Fox Show."

Fox will be playing a sportscaster with Parkinson's disease who is returning to work, much like Fox is an actor with Parkinson's who is returning to series television.

The show premieres Sept. 26. NBC did not announce an air date for the Christie episode.

The governor is running for a second term. The election is Nov. 5.