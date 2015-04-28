Jennifer Lawrence just isn't hungry to be a royal.

The actress was apparently the apple of Prince Harry's eye, but J. Law reportedly wasn't interested. According to Life & Style, "The Hunger Games" star politely declined an opportunity to go on a date with the lovable royal.

"Harry made his aide invite her out to dinner and coupled it with an invite for her to see Kensington Palace," a source told the magazine.

Perhaps Jen simply isn't attracted to Harry or the royal lifestyle. Or, perhaps it's a matter of bad timing. According to PEOPLE, Jen and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are still seeing each other and things are going rather smoothly. Last month, the couple was spotted dining at New York's famed Tavern on the Green.

"They see each other when they can, yet each continues to do their own thing," a source said. "Both have full plates, and they like it that way."

Sorry Harry. The odds just aren't ever in your favor on this one.