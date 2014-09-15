LOS ANGELES (AP) — An evil Idris Elba and terrified Taraji P. Henson overcame a group of first-rate intergalactic misfits at theaters over the weekend.

The Sony thriller "No Good Deed" opened with $24.25 million in ticket sales, knocking Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy" from the top spot at the box office, where it has spent four weeks.

The Warner Bros.' family film "Dolphin Tale 2" debuted in second place with $15.8 million, leaving "Guardians" in third with $8.1 million. The Marvel action-adventure is still a winner, though. It's the year's top-grossing domestic film, with more than $300 million in North American ticket sales and more than $600 million in international returns.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Rentrak, are:

1. "No Good Deed," Sony, $24,250,283, 2,175 locations, $11,150 average, $24,250,283, 1 week.

2. "Dolphin Tale 2," Warner Bros., $15,873,397, 3,656 locations, $4,342 average, $15,873,397, 1 week.

3. "Guardians Of The Galaxy," Disney, $8,102,358, 3,104 locations, $2,610 average, $305,987,190, 7 weeks.

4. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Paramount, $4,855,136, 2,957 locations, $1,642 average, $181,096,627, 6 weeks.

5. "Let's Be Cops," 20th Century Fox, $4,378,297, 2,755 locations, $1,589 average, $73,050,745, 5 weeks.

6. "The Drop," Fox Searchlight, $4,104,552, 809 locations, $5,074 average, $4,104,552, 1 week.

7. "If I Stay," Warner Bros., $3,937,176, 3,040 locations, $1,295 average, $44,824,466, 4 weeks.

8. "The November Man," Relativity Media, $2,800,262, 2,702 locations, $1,036 average, $22,545,639, 3 weeks.

9. "The Giver," The Weinstein Company, $2,572,763, 2,253 locations, $1,142 average, $41,276,163, 5 weeks.

10. "The Hundred-Foot Journey," Disney, $2,423,269, 1,943 locations, $1,247 average, $49,371,137, 6 weeks.

11. "When The Game Stands Tall," Sony, $2,381,830, 2,435 locations, $978 average, $26,557,436, 4 weeks.

12. "As Above, So Below," Universal, $2,136,755, 2,283 locations, $936 average, $19,142,430, 3 weeks.

13. "Lucy," Universal, $1,542,820, 1,068 locations, $1,445 average, $123,493,195, 8 weeks.

14. "The Expendables 3," Lionsgate, $968,734, 1,302 locations, $744 average, $38,298,670, 5 weeks.

15. "Into The Storm," Warner Bros., $903,371, 1,040 locations, $869 average, $45,852,117, 6 weeks.

16. "Boyhood," IFC Films, $865,047, 659 locations, $1,313 average, $21,808,498, 10 weeks.

17. "Cantinflas," Lionsgate, $575,738, 424 locations, $1,358 average, $5,648,104, 3 weeks.

18. "Finding Fanny," Fox International Productions, $515,393, 121 locations, $4,259 average, $515,393, 1 week.

19. "Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt?," Atlas Distribution Company, $461,179, 242 locations, $1,906 average, $461,179, 1 week.

20. "A Most Wanted Man," Roadside Attractions, $443,857, 397 locations, $1,118 average, $16,610,709, 8 weeks.

