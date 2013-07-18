RENO, Nev. (AP) — An ex-lover of Liberace who was the subject of an HBO film on the pianist's life was sentenced to probation on identify theft charges after lawyers argued over whether it was proper for him to receive drug testing at a Nevada brothel.

Washoe District Judge Patrick Flanagan sentenced Scott Thorson Wednesday to eight to 20 years for burglary and ID theft but suspended the prison sentence. He rejected suggestions Thornson be ordered to inpatient drug treatment and instead sent him to the county's drug court program.

Prosecutors mocked Thornson's lawyer's argument that he deserved outpatient treatment because he voluntarily submitted to regular drug testing at a legal brothel.

But defense lawyer David Houston says brothel testing is the most trustworthy because a faulty test can cost them their license.