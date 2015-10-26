War veteran Noah Galloway and his fiancee, Jamie Boyd, have called off their engagement, five months after he proposed live on "Dancing With the Stars."

The announcement came via Instagram. "After long and careful consideration we've decided to end our engagement. We love each other deeply and we're confident we will remain friends," he captioned a photo of him and his now ex. "While we wanted to share this [with] you, we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time."

Jamie, too, announced on her Instagram account, posting a photo of the two of them with a similar statement.

"We can't thank you enough for all your unwavering love and support," she wrote. "It has meant, and means, so much to us so we wanted to share this with you firsthand. This is a very difficult time and we appreciate y'all for respecting our privacy as we go through this."

The sad announcement ends a fairy tale engagement that millions of people watched live. While speaking to Erin Andrews on "DWTS," Noah turned to Jamie and popped the question in May. The cast of the show erupted into applause.

"The day I met her, I knew that this was going to be somebody I was going to ask to marry me," Noah told Us Weekly at the time. "She's really made me a better person because of who she is and what she stands for."