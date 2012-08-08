NEW YORK (AP) -- Katie Holmes has gotten a stage brother — Norbert Leo Butz.

Producers of Theresa Rebeck's upcoming new play "Dead Accounts" revealed Wednesday that two-time Tony Award-winning Butz will join the former Mrs. Tom Cruise on Broadway in the five-character comedy. The play begins previews Nov. 3 at the Music Box Theatre.

"Dead Accounts" centers on a son who returns to his family's home in Cincinnati flush with money, which raises red flags for his sister, who is living with their elderly parents.

Holmes will play the sister role, a not-very-glamorous part for a woman who has lately landed on the cover of every tabloid. Butz, who won Tonys for "Catch Me If You Can" and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," plays her brother.

Three-time Tony winner Jack O'Brien will direct the play.