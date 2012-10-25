*NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick is engaged to girlfriend Karly Skladany, source says
Maybe he was inspired by Justin Timberlake's ultra-romantic recent nuptials?
Chris Kirkpatrick, the "Sexy Back" singer's former *NSYNC bandmate, is set to tie the knot with girlfriend Karly Skladany, a source tells Us Weekly.
Friends of the 28-year-old Skladany left congratulations on her Facebook wall once the couple went public with their happy news.
Kirkpatrick, 41, and Skladany -- who has worked for the Orlando Magic in the past -- have been together for about two years.
Although he was invited to attend his pal Timberlake's Oct. 19 wedding to Jessica Biel (along with his and Timberlake's fellow *NSYNC crooner JC Chasez), Kirkpatrick reportedly did not attend.
Earlier this week, a source told Us Lance Bass and Joey Fatone were left off Timberlake's guest list.
