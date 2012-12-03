NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Film Critics Circle have named Kathryn Bigelow's "Zero Dark Thirty" the best film of 2012.

Bigelow, the "Hurt Locker" filmmaker, also won best director for her grim, journalist docu-drama of the hunt for Osama bin Laden.

But the critics group also cast a strong vote for Seven Spielberg's "Lincoln," bestowing it with three awards: Daniel Day-Lewis for best actor, Sally Field for best actress and Tony Kushner for best screenplay.

The awards, announced Monday, will be handed out at a ceremony Jan. 7.