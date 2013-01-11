NEW YORK (AP) — It's a heartfelt public art installation: A Valentine's Day sculpture will be made with New York and New Jersey boardwalk planks damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

A Brooklyn-based design firm, Situ (SIH'-too) Studio, has won the annual Times Square Valentine Heart Design competition.

The artists used boards salvaged from Long Beach and Long Island in New York and from Sea Girt and Atlantic City in New Jersey.

It'll be in place in Manhattan's Duffy Square from Feb. 12 until March 8.

The illuminated installation is called "Heartwalk." Two ribbons made of wooden boards lift from the ground to form a heart-shaped enclosure.

Visitors will be able to walk around and inside the installation.

The competition is sponsored by the Times Square Arts and the Design Trust for Public Space.