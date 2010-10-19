USMAGAZINE.COM -- Vicki Gunvalson's love tank is apparently close to empty.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 48, filed for divorce from husband Donn Gunvalson on Monday, TMZ reports, citing documents filed in Orange County Superior Court.

Life insurance mogul Vicki married shipping executive Donn in 1994. Although they have no kids, Vicki's children from a previous marriage, Michael, 23, and Briana, 22, lived with the couple in their O.C. home.

The duo's marriage woes were documented on the Bravo hit's most recent season. Often focused on her career, Vicki complained that she needed a refill in her "love tank." But the pair seemed to be on the upswing, renewing their vows on-camera during a romantic tropical getaway.

