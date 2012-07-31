Stars like Octavia Spencer, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Don Cheadle, Zachary Quinto, Justin Long, Blythe Danner and others are busy campaigning for President Barack Obama's reelection.

Over the weekend, Obama for America marked 100 days until the November election by hosting over 4,600 grassroots events across the country. While participating in the events, the stars focused on voter registration, recruitment of new volunteers and getting undecided voters to commit to vote for Obama, 50.

Academy Award-winning actress Spencer, 42, did her part to help Obama by campaigning in North Caroline. She tweeted Friday, "In Charlotte ready to hit the campaign trail for Barack Obama. I feel blessed that in this nation all voices can be heard. Go Team USA." The Help actress continued her work Saturday and tweeted, "In Concord, NC hanging out with Women for Obama. Obama for America NC. It Takes One."

While Gwyneth Paltrow's mom Danner, 69, was campaigning in Philadelphia and Going the Distance actor Long, 34, was refereeing a dodgeball game at Dartmouth in New Hampshire, Scrubs stars Braff, 37, and Faison, 38, hit Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas -- Obama 2012 coming to town. You. Me. And that Zach Braff guy," Faison tweeted Friday. "Tune in to Obama for America NV tomorrow."

"Registering voters in Vegas with Donald Faison. 105 degrees!" Braff tweeted Saturday with a photo of the pals working in the heat.

While on the set of Iron Man 3, actor Cheadle, 47, took a break to do a little campaigning for Obama.

"In Bull City today, y'all," he tweeted Saturday. "If you're from NC, you can earn a seat to see Barack Obama at the convention. Obama for America NC." And on Monday he reminded his followers, "One hundred days to make a difference."

The celebs focused their efforts on helping First Lady Michelle Obama's new initiative called "It Takes One," which asks for people to take at least one action to help reelect President Obama.

