SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Ain't no party like a Scranton party — especially if the guests include Jim and Pam from "The Office."

Two of the biggest stars of NBC's comedy will visit Scranton next month for a wrap party for the long-running show set in the northeastern Pennsylvania city.

Organizers of the May 4 celebration announced Thursday that John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer are among the cast and crew members who'll attend. They play who lovebirds Jim and Pam Halpert.

The Times-Tribune newspaper (http://bit.ly/10Pauke) reports the festivities include a breakfast for fans, a panel discussion with the show's writers and a parade. There also will be a cast question-and-answer session and a sneak peek at the last episode.

Tickets go on sale Monday. The series finale is May 16.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/