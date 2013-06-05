NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Olbermann is getting back into broadcasting.

Turner Sports said Wednesday that it is hiring Olbermann to host its baseball studio show for the postseason. He will team with Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.

Olbermann most recently did a political show at Current TV before he had a falling-out with his bosses. While generally acknowledged to be a smart and witty broadcaster, off-screen battles with executives have kept him jumping to different jobs.

Olbermann was a postseason baseball studio host at both NBC and Fox more than a decade ago.