Miss Universe crowns a winner for 2012, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (finally) reveal wedding photos: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Thursday, Dec. 20 in the roundup!

1. Miss Universe 2012: Miss USA Olivia Culpo Wins

America is back on top after Miss USA Olivia Culpo took home the coveted Miss Universe crown Wednesday night. The Boston University sophomore couldn't stop beaming as she was crowned the winner ahead of runner-up - Miss Philippines, Janine Tugonon, 23 - and the third place winner, Miss Venezuela, Irene Sofia Esser Quintero, 21. Check out 5 things you don't know about her here!

2. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Reveal New Wedding Pictures, Glimpse of Bride's Gown

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively knows how to keep a secret when it comes to her wedding! Lively, 25, and Ryan Reynolds, 36, tied the knot in ultra-private, surprise ceremony with only 35 guests at Boone Hill Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina on Sept. 9. Now, they're ready to share some photos from the special day now -- but none with their faces.

3. Video: LeAnn Rimes Sings on X-Factor Despite Being "Sick"

LeAnn Rimes has been feeling under the weather -- but the talked-about country singer, 30, honored a commitment to croon on Wednesday night's X Factor with finalist Carly Rose Sonenclar. Clad in a black leather dress and boots, Eddie Cibrian's wife appeared onstage with Sonenclar to sing her trademark 1997 smash, "How Do I Live."

4. Simon Cowell Confirms He's Dating Carmen Electra

After much speculation Simon Cowell finally confirmed to Ryan Seacrest Wednesday that he's dating Carmen Electra -- but they're not exclusive. "She's not my girlfriend," Cowell, 53, explained when he called in to On Air with Ryan Seacrest. "We're people who date."

5. Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Is Engaged, Graduates College

Girl meets diploma -- and diamond ring! Danielle Fishel revealed on her Tumblr page Wednesday that she's "officially a college graduate" . . . not to mention a bride-to-be. The lucky man the Boy Meets World star is set to wed is Tim Belusko, a source reveals to Us.

