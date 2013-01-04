Olivia Palermo doesn't mind a few tan lines.

The former MTV reality star, 26, and boyfriend Johannes Huebl found the perfect spot to tan in St. Barts on Wednesday, Jan. 2 -- a nude beach!

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest bikini bodies

The couple, however, decided not to strip down to their birthday suits and join the nudists that surrounded them. Instead, Palermo styled a strapless orange-and-pink bikini, while Huebl worked on his tan in pink striped swim trunks.

For even more privacy, The City star's man positioned a beach umbrella in the sand. And before Palermo left the beach, she covered herself up even more in a floral sundress.

PHOTOS: 5 simple winter slimdown tips

Earlier on their vacation, the fashion blogger was photographed splashing in the water wearing a sexy, strapless black swimsuit. She even enjoyed a little PDA with her 6-foot-2 German model beau.

PHOTOS: 10 easy ways to slim down fast

Palermo and Huebl began dating in 2008. The stylish star told ELLE in 2011, "We met through mutual friends -- and they're still our dearest friends."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl Sunbathe Next to Nudists: Pictures