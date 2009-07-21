The fashion forward sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America, along with some other big name designers.

Alexander Wang, Jason Wu and Maria Pinto are also new members of the CFDA, British Vogue reports. The Olsen twins and designers will be welcomed with an intimate dinner at Manhattan's Four Seasons restaurant on October 21.

The CFDA President is currently renowned fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.