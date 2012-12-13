Billboard -- Harry Styles has the devil may care hair, a dimple that's melted a million hearts, and now that girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The 18-year-old Englishman is also a member of One Direction, the saviors of boy band virtue and Billboard's Top New Artist of 2012. We caught up with Styles, briefly, on the phone recently.

Congrats on being named Billboard's Top New Artist of 2012. How does it feel?

It's been an amazing year for us. We've been having such a great time since when we first came to the U.S. It's been absolutely crazy and amazing.

At this time last year, what was your outlook on 2012 and possibly cracking America?

We looked at this album as a very big deal. It's good feeling obviously to work with everyone and put everything out with the team that's worked so hard to get us this far. It's been absolutely incredible.

I'm told you're the music guy in the groups who's always turning others on to new bands. What's your personal taste like?

I actually get a lot of music from my sister, who's into all these bands. She's been listening to and downloading stuff that I get from he. A lot of times suggested stuff comes on iTunes I'll have a look at it, or the fans will send me things. But I've been listening to The Lumineers. I love their album and also Elvis Perkins, he's great.

You guys accomplished a lot in 2012, but what's your personal highlight?

For me the Olympics literally can't be topped. Just the feeling of being in that room, all our families were there. The whole feeling was just unbelievable.

What about performing at the VMAs, where you also won three awards?

There was something about being in the room and the whole kind of atmosphere that really surprised me. To be on that stage and perform was unbelievable. I think it kind of felt like people learned a bit more about the One Direction thing. It felt like we were making music where people of all kinds could appreciate.

You've got a concert film up next. What can we expect?

We're excited. I think we've had cameras on us for a long time, we've just been filming a lot o stuff. It's just gonna be exciting to watch it back. Just to have the ability to be able to kind of look back at that while we're older and to have your children see it will be amazing.

