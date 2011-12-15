With a wedding and an extensive Breaking Dawn: Part 1 press junket under her belt, Nikki Reed knows a thing or two about getting glammed up for the camera. And this holiday season, where she and hubby Paul McDonald will have a full lineup of parties to attend, is no different.

To mix things up, the 23-year-old Twilight Saga star enlisted two of Hollywood's top hair pros for gorgeous, party-perfect hair looks that you switch up in seconds with just a few bobby pins. Below, the star demonstrates how curling your hair once can lead to three different 'dos in a flash.

Style 1: Loose WavesWork a dollop of mousse (try Shu Uemura Art of Hair Kaze Wave Texturizing Foam, $38, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) through damp hair. Blow-dry, then use a large-barrel iron to curl sections into waves and set with hair spray.

Style 2: Half Updo"This is one of my favorite looks!" says the actress of the style created by stylist Mara Rozak. To create this romantic 'do, "pin back sides and allow front pieces to fall around the face," says Rozak.

Style 3: Pretty PlaitBraid a small section of hair from behind one ear. Then, pull braid across like a headband, securing behind the other ear. Wrap remaining locks into a bun, says hairstylist Kristin Ess.

