TORONTO (AP) -- Canadian police say pop star Justin Bieber has been charged with dangerous driving and assault after a collision between a minivan and an ATV led to a physical altercation in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say Tuesday that the incident happened Friday afternoon near Bieber's hometown of Stratford and that he was released on a promise to appear in court Sept. 29.

Earlier this month, Bieber pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of careless driving and resisting arrest seven months after his arrest in Miami Beach following what police initially called an illegal street drag race.

Bieber is also charged in Toronto with assaulting a limousine driver in late December. His lawyers have said he is not guilty in that case.