Watch your mouth, Tom Hanks!

When the Academy Award winner, 56, appeared on Good Morning America's October 19 broadcast, TV journalist Elizabeth Vargas asked him to speak using one of the accents he mastered for the upcoming film Cloud Atlas.

"Most of it is swear words," Hanks warned Vargas, 50. Then, using a thick accent, he said, "I want people to f-cking. . ."

Realizing his gaffe, Hanks quickly covered his mouth and apologized. "I'm sorry," said the actor, married to Rita Wilson for 24 years. "I have never done that before. I want to apologize to the kids in America that are watching this right now, and let me say, next time on the show, there will be a seven-second delay."

Added Vargas, "We are so sorry at Good Morning America. We'll bleep that out."

"Never give me a handheld mic," Hanks joked. "I blame the staff!"

Cloud Atlas, which also stars Halle Berry, is in theaters October 26.

