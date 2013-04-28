LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in a case filed by Michael Jackson's mother against the company promoting his planned series of comeback concerts.

The remarks Monday in Los Angeles will provide a roadmap of the case, which may last 90 trial days.

Katherine Jackson is suing concert giant AEG Live over he son's death, claiming the company failed to properly investigate the doctor convicted of giving the singer a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol in 2009.

AEG has denied any wrongdoing and contends it did not hire Conrad Murray, who remains jailed after his conviction on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Michael Jackson's mother and his two teenage children are among those listed as potential witnesses. Several top AEG executives are expected to testify as well.