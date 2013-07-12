Entertainment Tonight.

With less than month left on her court-mandated rehab stay, Lindsay Lohan has wasted no time in setting up post-discharge gigs -- most notably a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey and an 8-episode docuseries set to air on OWN.

EW.com broke the news that OWN will air Oprah's exclusive interview with Lindsay Lohan in August and an eight-part documentary series with Lindsay in 2014 that will follow the actress as she works to rebuild her career and stay healthy.

Lindsay has turned down slews of reality TV offers over the years -- she even refused a role on Living Lohan, which starred her mother, Dina, and sister, Ali.

