Looking good, Miss Winfrey!

"Since August 12, I've lost 15 pounds," Oprah Winfrey announced on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," while making the talk show rounds on Oct. 23.

The best part about the billionaire's recent weight loss? She shared exactly how she did it!

Oprah recently became part-owner of Weight Watchers, and joined the program herself this past August. She explained her new venture, as 10% owner, advisor and student of the program, by saying: "Weight Watchers has given me the tools to begin to make the lasting shift that I and so many of us who are struggling with weight have longed for. I believe in the program so much I decided to invest in the company and partner in its evolution."

It may come as a surprise, since she's been in the spotlight for so long, but Oprah has never actually been a spokesperson for any product. While dishing with Ellen this month, Oprah explained how important it was for her to practice what she preached.

"Weight Watchers called me like, mid-July. We had our first meeting in August and they said, 'We would like you to come aboard our program and do what you do; self empowerment, self enrichment, we think you could bring another level to us for Weight Watchers.' I said I can't do it unless I actually go on the program. I've never endorsed anything, I've never been a spokesperson for anybody. I would have to do the program myself, to see if I actually liked those points," Oprah shared, explaining how the partnership came about.

It turns out she liked how the points system worked, and has since been stepping out looking svelte. She flaunted the 15-pound weight loss recently, while making an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Oct. 15. The former talk show host sported a pale pink blazer over a coordinating top and tan pants and boots, looking slim and chic.

As she continues on with the regimen, she hopes to inspire others to live their best life and join her. She told Ellen, "I am excited about Weight Watchers being able to bring a healthier more holistic approach for everybody."

Sign us up!