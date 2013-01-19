LOS ANGELES (AP) — The original Batmobile from the 1960s television series has sold at auction for $4.2 million.

A spokeswoman for the Barrett-Jackson Auction Co. in Scottsdale, Ariz., says the winning bidder has not been disclosed following Saturday's auction.

The 19-foot-long black, bubble-topped car was used in the "Batman" TV show that starred Adam West as the Caped Crusader.

The car's owner — famed auto customizer George Barris, of Los Angeles — transformed a one-of-a-kind 1955 Lincoln Futura concept car into the sleek crime-fighting machine. On the show, it boasted lasers and a "Batphone" and could lay down smoke screens and oil slicks.

Barris' publicist says his client is pleased with the auction result.