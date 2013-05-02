ATLANTA (AP) — The mother of rapper Chris Kelly has told authorities her son became sick after taking cocaine and heroin on the night before he died.

Kelly, half of the 1990s teen rap duo Kriss Kross, was found dead Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose.

According to a Fulton County police report Kelly's mother, Donna Kelly Pratte, and his uncle told authorities the 34-year-old Kelly had a history of drug abuse and experienced similar episodes in the past.

Paramedics found Kelly unresponsive on a living room couch at his Atlanta home and tried administering CPR. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Betty Honey of the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office says Kelly's physical examination is complete. She said a toxicology screening is being done to determine cause of death.