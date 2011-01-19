Owen Wilson Reveals Baby Name
Owen Wilson has revealed the name of his newborn baby.
The actor tells People.com that his son, born last week in Hawaii, is named Robert Ford Wilson.
Wilson and girlfriend Jade Duell have been dating for over a year, according to Entertainment Weekly. The couple just announced on Jan. 10 that they were expecting.
