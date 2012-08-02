TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) -- A friend of "Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense a year after being charged with drug possession outside the house at the center of the show.

Attorney Raymond Raya says Jonathan "The Unit" Manfre pleaded guilty Thursday to a disorderly persons offense and paid a $125 fine.

The 33-year-old Manalapan (muh-NAL'-uh-pan) resident was charged with felony drug possession when he was arrested outside the Seaside Heights house on July 24, 2011. Police said they found the anesthetic ketamine on him.

Raya challenged the circumstances of the arrest, saying the off-duty police officer who arrested him could not prove he had Manfre's consent to search him.

Raya said Thursday that his client is relieved not to have a felony on his record.