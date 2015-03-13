Whoa! That is one handsome celebrity spawn!

Pam Anderson may have attended the Los Angeles premiere of "The Gunman" on March 12, but it was her date who stole the show: Her dashingly handsome son, Brandon Lee.

Brandon, who Pam shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, looked dapper in a black suit and pout lips. The 18-year-old linked arms with his adoring mother as they walked down the carpet.

Brandon's appearance was the first known Hollywood event that he has attended with his mom in 13 years, but he was well worth the wait.

It appears, also, that he may already have a leading lady in his life, other than his mom. Actress Bella Thorne tweeted good luck to Brandon prior to the event. Brandon tweeted back to tell her he wished she could have come with him.

"Thanks babe," he wrote to Bella. "Wish you could been my date, but I'm kind of a momma's boy."

That same day, Bella posted an Instagram of the two of them together, too.

"Here's to fence hopping and sunset watching," she captioned a sunset photo of the couple. "#tomboylife."