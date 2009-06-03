NEW YORK (AP) -- Dubai is synonymous with glitz and excess but can the Middle Eastern hotspot handle the likes of Paris Hilton?

The fame-loving heiress is about to make her first trip to Dubai. The city, located in the United Arab Emirates, will be the location for the upcoming season of her reality series "Paris Hilton's My New BFF."

Producer Michael Hirschorn (HER-shorn) says filming will begin later this month and last some three weeks.

He says the show and Hilton will respect the culture of the region, and will be "walked through in great detail what is expected" and allowed.

Casting is under way to find contestants to compete for the chance to be Hilton's new best friend or BFF.