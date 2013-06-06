Paris Jackson's shocking June 5 suicide attempt is bringing all of her family members closer together as they unite to support the 15-year-old teen's recovery. Paris' birth mother, Debbie Rowe, her aunt La Toya Jackson and grandmother Katherine Jackson were all present at an L.A. hospital on Wednesday, June 5.

The women, who are all concerned for the well-being of Michael Jackson's only daughter, are putting their complicated guardianship situation aside in order to be there for Paris, a source told Us Weekly.

"Paris has a lot of troubles, but she has forged a real mother-daughter relationship and friendship" with Rowe, the source told Us, adding that Paris' previously estranged mother has been "teaching her to ride horses, giving her a horse, taking her out for lunches and shopping. They have a beautiful relationship."

Earlier this year, La Toya spoke out about the pair's reconciliation in an interview with Mario Lopez on Extra TV, saying that despite reports to the contrary, the Jackson family was "absolutely okay" with the reunion.

"I think every child should know who their mother is," the reality star said. "If that is what she wants, why not?"

Rowe and Paris' pop superstar father Michael married in 1996 but divorced three years later, with Rowe giving the King of Pop full custody of both Paris and Prince Michael, 16. Rowe would later sue a writer, Rebecca White, for defamation over reports that she had been willing to forfeit her custody over Paris and Prince in exchange for millions of dollars.

Paris' suicide attempt stemmed from depression surrounding her father's 2009 death. "Being a sensitive 15-year-old is difficult no matter who you are," family matriarch Katherine told Entertainment Tonight of the situation. "It is especially difficult when you lose the person closest to you."

TMZ reports that Paris is currently being held on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, but is "physically fine" after cutting herself, downing 20 Motrin pills and writing a suicide note, family members told Us.

Her father's former physician, Dr. Conrad Murphy, has reached out from prison to offer Paris words of support in the form of a bizarre audio message that tells her "I'm here for you."

