Who can blame Tootsie Burns for wanting to cop a feel? The college sophomore was photographed rubbing her boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger's six-pack abs while aboard a yacht in Saint Tropez on Thursday, June 13. Wearing matching blue swimsuits, the couple spent the afternoon diving and jet skiing in the South of France.

Despite how it may seem, this wasn't a lover's trip. In fact, the classmates were joined by Patrick's family, including his mother Maria Shriver, 57, sister Christina, 21, and brother Christopher, 15. The famous family arrived two days earlier with a group of friends (including Rob Lowe's son, Johnowen). Tootsie previously vacationed with her boyfriend's family in Maui in March.

Patrick, 19, next appears in the movie Grown Ups 2, playing a fraternity brother alongside Taylor Lautner, Milo Ventimiglia and David Henrie. In addition to acting, he's also an investor in Blaze Pizza, a U.S. chain of build-your-own pies.

"We love pizza," Shriver told Bloomberg News earlier this year. "My son and I are really excited to be in the pizza business. We love this concept."

