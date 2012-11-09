Entertainment Tonight

It seems all is forgiven between Paul McCartney, 70, and Yoko Ono, 79, and the two will be appearing on a new music project.

The Beatles icon and the woman thought to have broken up the band are both singing on a new soundtrack for comedy director Judd Apatow's movie "This Is 40." Ono performs a track titled "I'm Your Angel," while McCartney will sing "Lunch Box Old Sox," The Huffington Post reports.

News of this project comes just one week after McCartney revealed in an interview that Ono, wife to the late John Lennon, wasn't the reason the Beatles broke up. "She certainly didn't break the group up; the group was breaking up," McCartney tells David Frost in an interview to air on British television (via the Los Angeles Times) in conjunction with the Beatles' 50th anniversary this year. "I don't think you can blame her for anything."

McCartney's full interview will air Nov. 9 on Frost's program on the Al Jazeera English TV channel, while "This Is 40" hits theaters Dec. 21 and the soundtrack will be released Dec. 11.

