Billboard -- Eighteen years after Kurt Cobain took his own life, putting an end to the most influential rock band of the '90s, Nirvana has found its new lead singer in former Beatle Paul McCartney. Well, for one night at least.

CONCERT FOR SANDY RELIEF

- Stream the Event Right Here

- Rolling Stones Added to the Mix

The rock icon will join drummer Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic to play a new song at the 12.12.12 Concert for Sandy Relief tonight at Madison Square Garden, a spokesperson for McCartney confirmed to the Guardian.

According to the report, the superstar trio -- plus late-era Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear -- gathered at Grohl's suggestion recently to "jam" and the former Beatle said they should "just make something up."

McCartney, it appears, had little knowledge of Nirvana's history or influence. Cobain committed suicide in April 1994, with the band having released three studio albums and two live sets.

"I didn't really know who they were," he reportedly said. "They are saying how good it is to be back together. I said: 'Whoa? You guys haven't played together for all that time?'

"And somebody whispered to me: 'That's Nirvana. You're Kurt.' I couldn't believe it."

The Sandy Relief concert airs tonight on numerous TV networks and streaming services. Previously announced artists include the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Alicia Keys.

Related article on Billboard.com:

Sandy Benefit Concert, Now With Clapton & Coldplay, Going Global

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com