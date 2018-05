Comedy Central has announced that former Beatle and music legend Sir Paul McCartney will appear on "The Colbert Report" this Wednesday. He'll be on the show to discuss his new album, "Electric Arguments," and -- obviously -- how much he loves America. (Or would love America, if he were actually American.)

Will Stephen dare broach the topic of McCartney's ugly divorce from ex-wife Heather Mills? Our TiVos shiver in anticipation. (AP)