NEW YORK (AP) -- Paula Abdul says her contract is up this season on "American Idol," and that no one can ever replace her.

In an interview airing Thursday on ABC News "Nightline," Abdul says that she loves the show, especially this season, which has a fourth judge, Kara DioGuardi.

Abdul says she has no problem that DioGuardi joined the judges panel, along with herself, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, but she wasn't consulted about the decision beforehand. She says was informed DioGuardi would be a part of the show while heading to the airport last August to judge "Idol" tryouts.