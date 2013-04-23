People's Most Beautiful issue 2013

Wonderwall Editors

When Gwyneth Paltrow learned People had named her the World's Most Beautiful Woman, she was stunned. 'I've never been more surprised or flattered," she told the magazine, which proudly ranks the women in its annual most beautiful list by virtue of their inner beauty and accomplishments, as much as by their looks.

And while the Oscar winner, wife and mother of two has a habit of looking gorgeous whether she's onscreen, promoting one of her cookbooks (her latest, "It's All Good," debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list) or hitting the gym, People recognized her devotion to raising a healthy family as well as her successful career in its cover tribute.

Paltrow's new book encourages a clean diet, but not an extreme one (she dismisses criticisms about what she feeds her kids, saying "it's silly"). And her own exercise regimen, the Tracy Anderson program, is something she says she's grown used to, "like brushing my teeth." Neither working out nor eating well is about vanity for Paltrow, though.

"Around the house, I'm in jeans and a T-shirt. I don't really wear makeup," she says, adding that her kids, Apple, 8, and Moses, 7, and her husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, are "used to" seeing her that way.

"[Chris will] make a joke about it. If I've gotten fully dressed up, he'll be like, 'Oh, wow! You're Gwyneth Paltrow!' because he's used to seeing me in like baggy shorts and frizzy hair." She keeps things equally low-key when it comes to her marriage, explaining that they're "friends" who "really get along."

Together, the couple has started to keep an eye on their daughter's body image, wanting to make sure she feels good about herself.

"When we're home sometimes, she'll put on mascara. And sometimes I'll let her wear something out to dinner - but just a little dab," Paltrow says.

"Also having a father who adores you the way that he adores her is very good for your body image. The more we can love her and let her be who she is, the more confident she'll feel."

