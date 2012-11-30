Peter Facinelli will have an extra special reason to celebrate this holiday season. Splitting from Jennie Garth earlier this year, the father of three has already moved on with a new girlfriend, his Nurse Jackie costar Jaimie Alexander.

Taking their romance public at a Nov. 15 screening of Facinelli's Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in New York City, the couple again worked the red carpet at the Nov. 29 Tommy Hilfiger and GQ "Men of New York" bash in NYC.

"Peter's a classy guy who cares a lot about the people [around him] and . . . he makes me laugh," Alexander, 28, gushed to Us Weekly at the GQ event of Facinelli, 38. "That's really more than I've ever found with anyone else."

Though the duo will split up for Christmas to spend Dec. 25 with their respective families, Alexander hints that her first kiss of 2013 will be from Facinelli. "Maybe we'll do something for the New Year. We're not sure yet -- it's all very up in the air," she explained.

New York native Facinelli, who will head to his sister's home in Vermont for Christmas, looks forward to making his daughters' first holiday season with divorced parents special. "I want to play in the snow with them this year. In L.A., we don't get much snow so I'm going to take them to the snow," the actor said of his plans with he and Garth's daughters Luca, Lola and Fiona.

In the wake of the split, Facinelli's 90210 alum ex has also thrown herself into the dating game -- hanging out with HGTV's Antonio Ballatore, photographer Noah Abrams and insurance exec Jason Clark.

Said Facinelli of Garth in April: "I love her, we're just going to have a different relationship. We're very dedicated to being great parents."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Peter Facinelli's Girlfriend Jaimie Alexander Opens Up About Relationship