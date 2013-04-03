Add another line to Phaedra Parks' resume. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star -- an attorney who has also dabbled in the mortuary arts, fitness videos, and taser sales -- is set to get her very own spinoff show on Bravo, the network announced Tuesday, April 2.

The project, one of 17 new unscripted series planned for the coming months, is tentatively titled Rich People's Problems and will focus on Parks' legal career. (She famously represented Bobby Brown during his 2004 trial for allegedly assaulting then-wife Whitney Houston, and now describes herself on Twitter as a "super sassy but always classy attorney to the stars.")

"When the rich and famous of Atlanta have a dispute, they know that only one lawyer will deliver some cold, hard justice: Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta," the official description from Bravo reads. "Whether it's friends battling over an $8,000 loan or accusations of stolen Chanel handbags or confusion over a prenuptial agreement and whether it entitles you to two or three live-in staff members, the rich certainly have an odd sense of what qualifies it as a problem in today's world, and Phaedra will be there to help them sort it all out."

Parks' own colorful life will likely come into play as well. The reality star, who joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season three, is currently expecting her second child with fitness trainer Apollo Nida, her husband of three years. The couple also have a 2-year-old son, Ayden, and recently released a set of workout DVDs, Phine Body: Donkey Booty Volumes 1 and 2.

