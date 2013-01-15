NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Roth is enjoying his retirement from writing and pleased that he will be featured in March on PBS' "American Masters" series.

"Philip Roth: Unmasked" will air on March 29, 10 days after Roth's 80th birthday. The author of "Portnoy's Complaint" and many other novels spoke via satellite this week during a panel discussion in Los Angeles of the Television Critics Association. He said he doesn't watch a lot of television, but he does make time for "American Masters" and praised a recent show on Joan Baez.

He announced recently that his 2010 novel "Nemesis" would be his last. He said he has not changed his mind and that life was going smoothly. "Someone should have told me about this earlier," he joked.