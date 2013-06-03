That's one head shot Pia Zadora probably won't want to hold onto. The former Broadway star was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and coercion at her Las Vegas home on Saturday, June 1, The Associated Press reports.

The 61-year-old singer-actress, who has played herself in several films, including 1994 comedic flick Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, was reportedly arrested around 11 a.m., approximately six hours after police were first called to her home. Police have not yet released the name of the victim, but Zadora has been married to her third husband, Las Vegas police detective Michael Jeffries, since 2005.

The couple reportedly met after Zadora contacted police to report a stalking incident.

Zadora was taken to the Clark County Detention Center Saturday and released after posting the $4,000 bail.

As a child actress, Zadora did a few different productions on Broadway and even sang with Frank Sinatra in the early '80s, but her film career failed to take off in her later years. She then reinvented her career, playing shows at Las Vegas' Smith Center for the Performing Arts last summer, singing classics like "The Lady Is a Tramp" and "The Man That Got Away."

