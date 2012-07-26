Jessica Biel is wearing her heart on her sleeve -- er, around her neck!

In Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday, the engaged star showed off her newest bling: a gold "Justin" nameplate necklace that paid homage to her soon-to-be husband, Justin Timberlake, 31, who is away in Puerto Rico shooting his latest flick, "Runner, Runner."

In addition to her statement-making jewelry, Biel, 30, showed off her slim figure in black, high-waisted skinny jeans, a loose-fitting orange sweater and sunglasses.

During her Wednesday appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," the "Total Recall" actress gushed about her recent trip to Puerto Rico where she showed off her incredible body in bikini bottoms and a wetsuit. "I was visiting my fiancé there," she explained, acknowledging their engagement for the first time on television. (Us Weekly first broke the news in January.) "He's shooting a film there. So I'm vacationing. I'm having the best time of my life. It's fantastic."

