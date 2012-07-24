Katie Holmes just needed to get away from it all.

The newly single mom -- who filed for divorce from Tom Cruise June 28 before reaching a quickie settlement July 9 -- returned to the Big Apple Tuesday following a weekend trip to her hometown of Toledo, Ohio with Suri. (Holmes, 33, was given primary custody of her six-year-old in the agreement.)

The mommy-daughter duo flew into the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Saturday and then took a car to Holmes' hometown. During their mini-getaway, eyewitnesses spotted the two at the mall and swimming at a local country club's pool.

The youngest of five children, Holmes leaned heavily on her parents, Martin and Kathy Holmes -- from whom she had distanced herself after marrying Cruise -- during her split from the Rock of Ages star, 50.

In fact, Martin, an attorney, helped his daughter draft a potential settlement "in which she remains the primary caregiver and Suri lives with her at her apartment in New York," one insider told Us Weekly.

"Her dad was very involved," echoed another source. "I'm so happy he got [Katie] back."

