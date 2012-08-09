At 916 pages, Vogue's September 2012 issue, its biggest ever, demanded a larger-than-life persona to grace its cover -- and they certainly got it with Lady Gaga.

In the cover image, leaked by Gaga via Twitter Wednesday, the "Born This Way" singer, 26, stuns in a fuchsia, mermaid Marc Jacobs gown -- and rocks a massive, poofy blonde mane.

"Shh don't tell Twitter, September issue of Vogue magazine, sorry Anna [Wintour] but underground kids deserve it. Bisous!" Gaga wrote Wednesday night. On her site, littlemonsters.com, she added, "I'm totally channeling Fozzibear!"

This isn't the first time "Mother Monster" has landed the cover of the fashion magazine; she also donned a cotton-candy colored bobbed wig for Vogue's March 2011 issue.

