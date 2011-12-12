PIC: Maggie Rizer Shows Off Baby Boy Zander
Not a bad looking bunch!
Maggie Rizer tweeted an adorable picture of her family last month. The 33-year-old model was all smiles with hubby Alex Mehran, their two Golden Retrievers, and their newborn son Alexander "Zander" Rafahi Mehran III, born Nov. 23.
Zander is the first child for Rizer and her businessman hubby. "Alex and I are very proud parents and incredibly excited to get to know our little lad," Rizer blogged shortly after their son's birth. "We feel tremendously blessed this Thanksgiving!"
The radiant mom added that little Zander weighed 7 lbs, 13 oz at birth and was "practically perfect, in every possible way!"
