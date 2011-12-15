Snooki is fist-pumpingly psyched about her slimmed-down bod!

The pint-sized Jersey Shore starlet (real name: Nicole Polizzi) tweeted a seriously sexy, super-slim photo of herself in a skimpy monokini and high heels -- and then announced her latest weight-loss milestone.

"So happy I'm at my goal weight I was when I was in high school!" Snooki, 24, wrote to fans. "Feelin fit is amazing and can't wait to tone up hardcore!"

But toning up might not be Snooki's only body makeover plan.

"All I want for Christmas is big knockers like @JENNIWOWW. Thanks Santa," she wrote of her BFF and Jersey Shore cohort J-Woww.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has been frank about getting breast implants (although she's denied having anything done to her face). "I'd do it every year if I could!" she told Harper's Bazaar last year.

Tell Us: Should Snooki get a boob job?

