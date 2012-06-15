It has been four and a half years since Jennifer Lopez last toured, but based on her sexy concert look in Panama City, Panama on Thursday, the 42-year-old singer has still got it and is anxious to flaunt it!

The "On the Floor" songstress took the stage for her Dance Again world tour opening night while rocking a sheer, nude, crystal-adorned catsuit that put all of her famous curves on full display. The sexy ensemble paid tribute to Britney Spears' sparkling nude bodysuit, which she wore in her 2004 music video for "Toxic." (Spears was 23 at the time.)

But this wasn't the first time Lopez has rocked a barely there look on stage. She worked a similar one-piece at the 2011 AMAs and sported a dark brown version in 2010 during her appearance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

Earlier this week, it was announced that fashion designer Zuhair Murad, who's famous for his stunning, embellished red carpet dresses, would be Lopez's exclusive costume designer for the 48-show tour.

"I wanted to make sure each look not only reflected but actually enhanced the feel of each section, so that her costumes would give even more life to her music," Murad said in a statement about designing the star's dazzling ensembles.

