Although they announced their separation last month, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman were photographed traveling together Wednesday.

The exes, both wearing comfortable travel attire, headed through LAX airport together in Los Angeles while each pulling a suitcase. When asked by TMZ cameras in the airport if the two were getting back together, Cheers actress Perlman only gave a slight smile and remained silent.

A rep for DeVito, 68, confirmed his separation from Perlman, 64, to Us Weekly on Oct. 8. The actors married in 1982 and have three children together: Lucy, 29, Grace, 27, Jacob 25.

Shortly after announcing their split, a cheerful DeVito told TMZ "everything's good."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Exes Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman Reunite to Travel Together