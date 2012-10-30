Nicole Kidman is one lucky lady!

As the actress, 45, continues shooting Grace of Monaco (playing the late Grace Kelly) in Monaco and the south of France, her husband Keith Urban and their two young daughters are getting some luxurious R & R.

On Friday, Kidman's husband of six years Urban hit the hotel pool in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France wearing tiny, Speedo-style men's bikini briefs -- which put the 45-year-old country singer's buff, toned bod on full display. Urban's eldest daughter, 4-year-old Sunday Rose, was also spotted frolicking nearby.

Urban is Kidman's second husband -- and shares more in common with her first, Tom Cruise, than fans might assume.

Kidman told Harper's Bazaar recently that she's attracted to "a bigger, stronger personality; that's what I've been drawn to. I need protection. Everyone wants to feel someone's got their back."

Of Urban, with whom she also shares daughter Faith, 22 months: "He just gave me confidence through just being very kind to me and understanding me. Opening me up to trying things, my sexuality, those sorts of things."

