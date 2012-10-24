Most people don't want anyone to see them when they're lounging around the house in sweats. But Kim Kardashian is not most people.

The reality star, 32, continued her trend of sharing revealing self-portraits when she put up an Instagrammed photo of herself wearing nothing but a black bra and grey sweatpants slung low around her hips to emphasize her famous curves.

"I just wanna chill in my sweats all day!" she wrote of the snapshot, posted Wednesday, Oct. 24.

The dressed-down look is in stark contrast with Kardashian's other outfits this week. Mingling with guests at the Angel Ball in NYC Monday night, the reality star looked fashionably dressed to impress in a plunging cobalt blue gown with two thigh-high slits. And on Sunday, Oct. 21 -- her 32nd birthday -- she donned a bridal-inspired white lace dress for a romantic dinner with beau Kanye West, 35, in Venice, Italy.

The rapper, who has his own clothing line, has had a major effect on his girlfriend's fashion sense. Earlier this year, he encouraged her to throw out her entire wardrobe and let him make over her closet. And last week, Kardashian herself admitted on her blog that she "always dress[es] cooler" when her man is around.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves in Bra, Sweatpants